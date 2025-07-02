Penobscot Wealth Management Buys New Shares in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $153.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. 3M Company has a one year low of $98.26 and a one year high of $156.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

