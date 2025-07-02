Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $220,983,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,888 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13,499.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,404 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4,567.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,764,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $121,605,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America upped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6%

AEP opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.83 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.68%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.