Equita Financial Network Inc. Sells 12,433 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Equita Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after buying an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,054,000 after purchasing an additional 616,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

