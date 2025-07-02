Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 14,752 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $958,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 251,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 279,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 178,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

