Equita Financial Network Inc. Sells 3,704 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Equita Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

