Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,730.73 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,799.01. The company has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,324.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,961.85.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $20.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

