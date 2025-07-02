Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.