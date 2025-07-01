SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Impact Investors Inc

Impact Investors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Impact Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Impact Investors Inc owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000,000 after buying an additional 5,423,558 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,372,000 after buying an additional 3,597,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,484,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,166,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after buying an additional 1,158,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

