Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,119 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,192 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the software company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.8% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 48,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Adobe by 13.3% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 125.6% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 946.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.75.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $386.88 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

