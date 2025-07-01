Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDE. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of CDE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 6,295,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,825,807. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 188,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,569.60. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Summer Road LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

