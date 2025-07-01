Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,765 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Progressive worth $216,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 238,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock worth $8,813,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $267.01 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $207.48 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

