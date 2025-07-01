1,234 Shares in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Chevron by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after buying an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.40 and its 200-day moving average is $148.10. The company has a market cap of $250.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

