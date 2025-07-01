Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.10. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

