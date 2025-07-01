Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 23.4% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 37,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 49,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

