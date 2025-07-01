Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys 3,024 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $272.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.12 and a 200-day moving average of $293.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,442.26. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,762. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.