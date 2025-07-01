Robert W. Baird Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $148.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on H. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.63.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.9%

H opened at $142.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,806.68. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust K sold 44,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $5,902,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

