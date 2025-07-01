Head-To-Head Analysis: Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) vs. Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Royal Vopak”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy $5.38 billion 0.44 -$968.03 million ($2.60) -2.37 Royal Vopak $1.42 billion 4.07 $406.55 million $3.35 14.67

Analyst Recommendations

Royal Vopak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Patterson-UTI Energy. Patterson-UTI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Patterson-UTI Energy and Royal Vopak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy 0 5 7 0 2.58 Royal Vopak 0 0 0 0 0.00

Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.10%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Royal Vopak.

Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Royal Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Patterson-UTI Energy pays out -12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Vopak pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Patterson-UTI Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy -19.78% -0.70% -0.43% Royal Vopak 28.11% 12.15% 5.84%

Volatility and Risk

Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Royal Vopak on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries. The Completion Services segment offers services for hydraulic fracturing, wireline and pumping, completion support, and cementing; and involved in the power solutions natural gas fueling, and logistics and storage businesses. The Drilling Products segment manufactures and distributes drill bits for energy and mining markets. It also provides software and services, such as MWD Survey FDIR, a data analytics technology to analyze MWD survey data in real-time and identify the position of a well; HiFi Nav, which enhances FDIR by targeting improved vertical placement of the directional well within the reservoir; HiFi Guidance, utilizes trajectory optimization to determine optimal steering recommendations and placement within the reservoir; and rents oilfield tools. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Royal Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

