Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Increased by RoundAngle Advisors LLC

RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.