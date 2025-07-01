iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.