Critical Analysis: Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) & Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tefron and Innovative Designs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tefron $293.86 million 0.27 $15.11 million $0.94 6.87 Innovative Designs $1.38 million 7.25 $100,000.00 $0.02 13.00

Get Tefron alerts:

Tefron has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Designs. Tefron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Designs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tefron 4.57% 16.93% 8.39% Innovative Designs 16.04% 24.97% 21.29%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Tefron and Innovative Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tefron has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Designs has a beta of -3.08, meaning that its share price is 408% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Designs beats Tefron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tefron

(Get Free Report)

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company through Brands and Retail segments. It offers women’s intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men’s underwear, activewear, and baselayer products. Tefron Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Misgav, Israel.

About Innovative Designs

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Designs, Inc. engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry. In addition, it offers INSULTEX material in bulk to non-competing customers; products that restore the waterproof character of the outer side of its arctic armor clothing; and cold weather headgears and base insulation clothing products. The company primarily sells its products through independent sales agents, agencies, retailers, and distributors, as well as through website. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.