Comparing Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor and Envirotech Vehicles are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ford Motor and Envirotech Vehicles”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $184.99 billion 0.23 $5.88 billion $1.25 8.65 Envirotech Vehicles $1.87 million 2.51 -$8.85 million ($0.91) -0.20

Analyst Ratings

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ford Motor and Envirotech Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 3 12 2 0 1.94 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ford Motor currently has a consensus price target of $10.03, indicating a potential downside of 7.23%. Given Ford Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Risk & Volatility

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.74% 13.49% 2.11% Envirotech Vehicles N/A -49.11% -32.08%

Summary

Ford Motor beats Envirotech Vehicles on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

