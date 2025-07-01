Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $196,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $438.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $439.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

