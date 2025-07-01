Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) versus Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Financial Review

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) and Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Columbus McKinnon has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and Paragon Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbus McKinnon $963.03 million 0.47 -$5.14 million ($0.17) -92.38 Paragon Technologies $126.47 million 0.09 $1.12 million ($0.33) -19.85

Paragon Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Columbus McKinnon. Columbus McKinnon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paragon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and Paragon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbus McKinnon -0.53% 8.13% 4.10% Paragon Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Columbus McKinnon and Paragon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbus McKinnon 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paragon Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.86%. Given Columbus McKinnon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbus McKinnon is more favorable than Paragon Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Paragon Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbus McKinnon beats Paragon Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems. The company also provides linear motion products, elevator and mining drives, brakes, radio controls, collision avoidance systems, regenerative drives, AC and DC drive and motor control systems, DC motor and magnet control systems, and conductor bar systems; and underfloor lifting systems, lifting jacks, roof working platforms, hybrid lifting systems, turntables, bogie axle exchange and lifting systems, bogie lift and turn devices, and workshop equipment. In addition, it offers fabric and modular belt, and sanitary, stainless steel conveyors; pallet systems; parts and belts; rotary unions and swivel joints; check valves; accumulation and transfer tables, motion control systems, and steel and flexible chains; hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, and load binders; actuators and rotary unions; and push button pendant stations, collision avoidance, and power delivery subsystems. It serves EV production and aerospace, energy and utilities, process industries, industrial automation, construction and infrastructure, food and beverage, entertainment, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, and e-commerce/supply chain/warehousing markets. It offers its products to end users directly, and through distributors, independent crane builders, material handling specialists and integrators, original equipment manufacturers, government agencies, and engineering procurement and construction firms. The company was founded in 1875 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various systems, software and services, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, productivity, production and order fulfillment accuracy, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses. The company provides towline conveyance used in heavy industrial products manufacturing and warehouses; and technologies composing patented A-Frame and Mobile-Matic robotic picking system. In addition, the company distributes servers, workstations, storage, networking, and audio-visual products, and power protection systems; notebook and desktop computers, printers, projectors, gaming products, and accessories; consumer electronics and home appliances; and offers managed services, printing, electronic documents management, and electronic invoicing, as well as high-capacity storage solutions to businesses. Further, it acquires, invests in, and manages residential real estate; and invests in businesses and marketable securities under the investment management policy. The company was formerly known as SI Handling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Paragon Technologies, Inc. in April 2000. Paragon Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

