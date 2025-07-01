Head-To-Head Analysis: Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Kion Group has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Technologies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kion Group 1.80% 3.37% 1.12% Hudson Technologies 7.74% 7.07% 5.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kion Group and Hudson Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kion Group and Hudson Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kion Group $12.45 billion 0.58 $389.88 million $0.42 32.71 Hudson Technologies $237.12 million 1.52 $24.39 million $0.37 22.45

Kion Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kion Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kion Group and Hudson Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kion Group 0 0 0 3 4.00 Hudson Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

Hudson Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.69, indicating a potential downside of 7.44%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Kion Group.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Kion Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kion Group

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including automated guided vehicle systems, palletizers, storage and picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers Chiller Chemistry, which integrates several fluid tests of an operating system and the corresponding laboratory results into an engineering report; Fluid Chemistry, an abbreviated version of Chiller Chemistry, which is designed to quickly identify systems that require further examination; SmartEnergy OPS, a web-based real time continuous monitoring system, for measuring, modifying and improving the efficiency of energy systems, including air conditioning and refrigeration systems, in industrial and commercial applications; and ChillSmart, which combines the system optimization with Chiller Chemistry for providing a snapshot of a packaged chiller's operating efficiency and health. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.