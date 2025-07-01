Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 24 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 1.2%

Netflix stock opened at $1,339.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,027.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.90. The stock has a market cap of $569.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,319 shares of company stock valued at $184,842,109 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

