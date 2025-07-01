Guardian Investment Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

