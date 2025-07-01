Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 20,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.