Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 20,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:EMR opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
