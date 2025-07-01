Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 599,257 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $4,658,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $781.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,511 shares of company stock worth $13,493,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

