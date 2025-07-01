Townsend & Associates Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,474 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $5,737,355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,306,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,037 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,707.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,718,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,368 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,511 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,751. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

