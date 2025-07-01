RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $72.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,242,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $72,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,076,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

