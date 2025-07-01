Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 49.9% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 9,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 25.0% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $149.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.83. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

