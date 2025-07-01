MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,108 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

