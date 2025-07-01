GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $110.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

GMS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.87. 1,989,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.62. GMS has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GMS will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,650 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 66,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,960. The trade was a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,849,000 after buying an additional 1,636,612 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 81.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,521,000 after buying an additional 1,547,999 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,287,000 after acquiring an additional 212,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 105.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 191,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,476,000 after acquiring an additional 189,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

