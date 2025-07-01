Spinnaker Trust Purchases 475 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $222.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.