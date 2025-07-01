EnRich Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $438.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $439.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.13 and its 200 day moving average is $401.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

