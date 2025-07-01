Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $19.82 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

