Lansing Street Advisors Has $7.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VTV opened at $176.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.