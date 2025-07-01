Spinnaker Trust Sells 359 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,912,000.

Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VTV opened at $176.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

