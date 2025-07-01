iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

