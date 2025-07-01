Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $441,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $176.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.30. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

