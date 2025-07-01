JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Get JFrog alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of FROG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 441,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.06. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $586,935.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,915. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,337,796.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,996,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,195,464.84. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,113 shares of company stock worth $8,568,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JFrog by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 797,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in JFrog by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,211,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70,204 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.