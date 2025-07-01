Head-To-Head Review: Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) versus Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) and Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alstom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canadian National Railway and Alstom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian National Railway 2 7 8 3 2.60 Alstom 1 1 0 1 2.33

Profitability

Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus target price of $120.52, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Canadian National Railway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than Alstom.

This table compares Canadian National Railway and Alstom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian National Railway 26.19% 22.29% 8.15% Alstom N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian National Railway and Alstom”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian National Railway $12.44 billion 5.26 $3.25 billion $5.13 20.33 Alstom $19.85 billion 0.52 $160.07 million N/A N/A

Canadian National Railway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alstom.

Dividends

Canadian National Railway pays an annual dividend of $2.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Alstom pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Canadian National Railway pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian National Railway has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alstom has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats Alstom on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks. It offers trucking services, such as door-to-door services, import and export dray, interline services, and specialized services, comprising flatbed trucks, on-deck mobile transport trays, expedited cargo, and permit/overweight services; and supply chain services. It serves automotive, coal, fertilizers, temperature controlled cargo, forest products, dimensional, grain, metal and minerals, petroleum and chemicals, consumer goods, and third party logistics applications. The company operates a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles of track and shipping spanning. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Alstom

(Get Free Report)

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling. It also provides APM, monorail, tram, metro, and main line systems; and tracklaying and track solutions, catenary free and ground feeding solutions, electrification solutions, and electromechanical equipment, as well as cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the company provides maintenance, modernization, overhaul, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors and generators, friction brakes, switchgears, gearboxes, traction and auxiliary converters, transformers, components propulsion, green traction solutions, interiors and train control and information systems, hydrogen and battery solutions, and dispen dampers. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Saint-Ouen, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.