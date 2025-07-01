Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases 3,100 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of C stock opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

