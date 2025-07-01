Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,461,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,111,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,815,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $438.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $439.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

