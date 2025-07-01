RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,377 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.