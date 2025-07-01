Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $255.35 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,763,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301,521 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 0.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $255,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.