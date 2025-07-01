Lansing Street Advisors Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lansing Street Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

