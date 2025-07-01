Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Critical Review

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BRP and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 8 1 3 2.58 Adient 3 6 0 0 1.67

BRP currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.29%. Adient has a consensus price target of $17.19, indicating a potential downside of 11.72%. Given BRP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BRP is more favorable than Adient.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP -0.55% 54.71% 3.88% Adient -1.86% 7.70% 1.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BRP and Adient”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $7.68 billion 0.46 -$154.60 million ($0.41) -118.22 Adient $14.69 billion 0.11 $18.00 million ($3.20) -6.08

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than BRP. BRP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BRP has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRP beats Adient on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems. The Marine segment provides Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, and Yellowfin boats; Rotax engines for jet boats; and Rotax S outboard engine. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific/China. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

