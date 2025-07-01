Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,897 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FormFactor by 4,732.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,338 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4,208.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,818. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.13. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.47%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

