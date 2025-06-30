Enzi Wealth Buys 2,574 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Enzi Wealth increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,726,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after buying an additional 187,110 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,688,000 after purchasing an additional 127,276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,686,000 after purchasing an additional 612,953 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,298,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,346,000 after purchasing an additional 202,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,988,000 after purchasing an additional 158,131 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $59.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

